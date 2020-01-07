Tehran: Iran’s foreign minister taunted US President Donald Trump on Monday as he posted pictures of the massive crowd gathered in Tehran, mourning the death of slain Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani.

Iranian state media has claimed that millions of citizens, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attended Soleimani’s funeral procession in Tehran on Monday.

Challenging Trump, Mohammad Javad Zarif asked: “Have you EVER seen such a sea of humanity in your life, @realdonaldtrump?”

“Do you still want to listen to the clowns advising you on our region? And do you still imagine you can break the will of this great nation? End of malign US presence in West Asia has begun”, the tweet read.

Have you EVER seen such a sea of humanity in your life, @realdonaldtrump? Do you still want to listen to the clowns advising you on our region? And do you still imagine you can break the will of this great nation & its people? End of malign US presence in West Asia has begun. pic.twitter.com/5WzYM9OBuQ — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 6, 2020

The huge processions for Soleimani mark the first time Iran has honored a single man with a multi-city ceremony.

From the early hours of Monday, Iranians walked toward the University of Tehran near Enghelab Square, where the funeral rites began among chants against the US and Israel. People in the funeral procession carried photographs of Soleimani, Iranian flags and banners with anti-US slogans.

The funeral rites will continue on Tuesday in Soleimani’s southern hometown of Kerman, where his remains will be buried on Wednesday.

General Soleimani was the head of the elite Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and had long been seen by Israel and the US as one of the most dangerous figures in the region. He was was killed alongside six others in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3 on Donald Trump’s orders.

The Iranian authorities have called for “harsh revenge” over the killing of the commander and believe that the incident marks a turning point and will lead to the withdrawal of the US troops from the region.

(With Agency inputs)