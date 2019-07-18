Bollywood actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan has been arrested by the Mumbai police for uploading controversial Tik Tok videos. As per the reports, the actor’s video was communal in nature and threatened violence against a certain community. Reports also suggest that his video was a reaction to the FIR filed by Mumbai police against Celebrities who spoke about Tabrez Ansari’s lynching case.

Earlier, cybercrime cell had received a complaint against Khan after his videos went viral on social media. Later, the videos were found objectionable as it promoted enmity on grounds of religion and it also created hatred among people at large.

On Wednesday, July 18, a case was registered against the actor and he was arrested after due enquiry. Further investigation is being carried out by the police.

However, this is not the first time that he has been arrested. Last year, he was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police. According to the reports, he was carrying 8 such tablets of 2.3 gram total. The Police have reportedly seized his two mobile phones and the entire confiscated amount summed up to Rs 2.2 lakh. According to ANI, “Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan arrested from a hotel in Belapur* by Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police last night, in possession of banned narcotic substance (8 ecstasy tablets); he will be produced before a court today. #Maharashtra.”

In 2016, the actor was sent to jail after a woman filed a complaint against him for sending her vulgar messages and videos.

Ajaz became a household name after he entered superstar Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss. His camaraderie with actress Gauahar Khan was loved by everybody. However, he couldn’t win the show. Later, he also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The actor has also worked in Bollywood films like Lakeer ka Fakeer and Love Day. He was also seen in TV shows like Comedy Nights Bachao, Comedy Nights with Kapil and Box Cricket League.