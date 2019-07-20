F.I.R Fame Kavita Kaushik, who keeps giving us glimpses of her fitness regime and has now become an inspiration to many of her fans, has recently shown her killer dance moves. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her video where she can be seen dancing her heart out on Milind Soman’s popular song ‘Made in India’. Dressed in a basic white dress and bare foot, she burns the dance floor with her killer dance moves in a ‘vedishi’ party.

In the video, a foreigner can also be seen dancing on the popular Bollywood track and it is the best thing on the internet today.

She captioned it as, “When the desi takes over the videsi party. (sic)”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram When the desi takes over the videsi party 🥳 A post shared by Kavita (@ikavitakaushik) on Jul 20, 2019 at 4:31am PDT



The fashionable television actress tied the knot with her beau Ronnit Biswas on January 27 in 2017, and the two are enjoying marital bliss. A few months back, she was on a vacation with her husband, where the actress has shared several pictures on her Instagram account, in which she can be seen enjoying herself on the beaches.

She started her career with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kutumb and rose to fame with her role as Chandramukhi Chautala on the sitcom F.I.R. She currently has good projects in the Punjabi industry. She was last seen in Pollywood film Mindo Taseeldarni.

The lady is full of grace and confidence, despite being public eye and constantly being subjected to undue criticism for their physical appearance. The actress was last seen on the show Dr. Madhumati on Duty and best remembered for her portrayal of Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala from her show FIR.