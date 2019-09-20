Those who know, know what a fantasy it was to get the epic Rachel Green haircut and the lavish life of the character played by Hollywood diva Jennifer Aniston ever since NBC’s famous TV sitcom, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, impacted popular culture by showing life at its most mundane but few are aware of the hardships that the Horrible Bosses star faced ahead of winning the role. In Saul Austerlitz’ latest book, Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era, which coincides with the iconic sitcom’s 25th anniversary, the author spilled the beans on the struggles of all the actors in the show and Jennifer’s encounters before she landed her career-making role in Friends.

Saul wrote, “She had to lose thirty pounds if she wanted to stay in Hollywood,” and revealed how a number of executives told her she was “too fat.” Sharing insights about Jennifer’s blunt agent, the book revealed, “Los Angeles was a tough place to be an actress – it was a tough place to be a woman – and Jennifer Aniston’s agent was reluctantly levelling with her. [She] was hardly fat – everyone could see she was beautiful – but as the show she would one day become indelibly associated with later made a point of noting, the camera added ten pounds.”

Earlier, in an interview with People magazine in 2016, Jennifer had shared how she was unbothered by it and in fact more glad that it happened since her eating routine had gone for a toss and this made her make healthier decisions. “I was like, ‘What?!’ But my diet was terrible. Milkshakes and French fries with gravy. It was a good thing to start paying attention,” Jennifer had told Rolling Stone magazine in 1996, two years after playing the character.

