American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, which follows the lives of six reckless adults living in Manhattan, is probably the most popular and well-loved series of all times. It shaped an entire generation and is still going strong on several channels and people still tune into it to see these beautiful but flawed six young people battle it out in life. F.R.I.E.N.D.S officially ended in 2004 but even after 15 years its premise, jokes and struggles are still prevalent today, so much so that people who were born when the show started in 1994 tune in to see Monica, Chandler, Ross, Phoebe, Joey and Rachel figure out the bitter truths of life.

At present, Netflix shows all the episodes of F.R.I.E.N.D.S, and in 2020, the 90s hit sitcom is moving to Warner Media’s streaming service called HBO Max. The upcoming media-service provider which will launch in spring next year will be loaded with some 10,000 hours of content, including all episodes of ’90s hit ‘Friends’, acting as a competition to Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus, Variety reported.

Netflix tweeted reacting to Warner Media’s announcement, “We’re sorry to see ‘Friends’ go to Warner’s streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in the US). Thanks for the memories, gang.”

The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye. We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner’s streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ☕ — Netflix US (@netflix) July 9, 2019

Fans are sad and suggesting Netflix to bring it back. Read here:

AM I THE ONLY ONE NOT SAD HERE ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cp63YWpQZr — XXXXXEXXXXX ® 🇨🇦 (@XXXXXEXXXXX) July 9, 2019

Who cares bring back the get down — not pinkett smith (@fatherlyjada) July 9, 2019

that’s what you get when you spend $10 million to save a tired show instead of funding original content pic.twitter.com/WUhhUINCVX — alex (@aloomf) July 9, 2019

Stranger Things looking at the rest of Netflix pic.twitter.com/nC5CvZN2Ac — Ethan (@ethanwhendo) July 9, 2019