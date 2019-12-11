New Delhi: As 2019 is nearing its end, Twitter has revealed all the trends which generated the most buzz this year. With the #ThisHappened hashtag, the platform is showcasing 2019’s best, worst, and most memorable moments.

Apart from the top trends in politics, sports and entertainment, Twitter has also revealed the top 10 emojis that were used on the social media platform in India.

Undoubtedly, the ‘face with tears of joy’ has emerged to be the most used and loved emoji this year. Face with tears of joy is an emoji that represents someone laughing so hard that tears stream down their face. It can be used as an emotional-tone marker to express amusement when someone says or does something extremely funny or embarrassing.

Twitter captioned the post as, ”Last but certainly not least, these were the emojis that made our Tweets so much more fun! Tweet to us, and tell us what your favourite moments of 2019 were!”

Other than the laughing with tears emoji, the other top emojis includes Namaste gesture, which is often confused with a Hi5 symbol. Next in the list fire emoji at number 3, followed by heart-eyed smiley face at number 4. Here is the full list:

Not just this year, previously too, the ‘face with tears of joy’ emoji, has emerged to be the most popular one. As per a report published by The Unicode Consortium in October, it was the most frequently used emoji, because of its the exaggerated nature.

However, not everyone is a fan of the tears of joy emoji. A Guardian reviewer hated the emoji as she was repulsed by its “broad, cackling grin and the performatively prominent tears of mirth that just feels inherently mocking and cruel.”

Back in 2015, the Oxford English Dictionary gave this emoji the honor of being the first emoji to hold the position of “word of the year.”