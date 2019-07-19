After Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav, Bhojpuri sizzler Rani Chatterjee takes up the viral FaceApp challenge. Recently, she took to Instagram to share her present and old look. Sharing the post, she wrote, “#faceappchallenge. (sic)” In the photo, she can be seen dolled up in a black and peach outfit teamed up with bold lipstick and subtle makeup.

The FaceApp lets you create the old or young look through taking a selfie or using an exciting image from the camera roll. There are several options on the app such as beard, makeup, old, young. For the FaceApp Challenge, use the old feature and wait for a few seconds until you see yourself as a 60-year-old person.

Her fans are stunned by her old look and have bombarded it with several comments.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram #faceappchallenge A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on Jul 18, 2019 at 1:49am PDT



Earlier, Bhojpuri hot couple Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav share their look when they will be 6o years old. While sharing the trending post, Amrapali writes, “Yeh app mujhe bohot cute lag Raha hai yaar @dineshlalyadav”. In the picture, it is written Bhojpuri Queen and King in 2050.



Bollywood celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Shikhar Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor among others took up the challenge. Among television celebrities were Karan Patel, Karan V Grover, Gautam Rode, Suyyash Rai, Ravi Dubey, Pearl V Puri, Vivek Dahiya, Dishank Arora, Vikas Gupta.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani will be next seen in Rani Weds Raja and Panchail. She rose to fame with the song Chalu Kar Generator from the film Ghayal Yodha.