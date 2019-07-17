After Bottle Cap Challenge, looking old with the FaceApp is the new thing which is all over the internet. You must have seen your friends and celebrities posting wrinkly old photos of themselves the hashtag #FaceApp. The app has gone viral all across the globe this week and the credit goes to a simple face mapping AI trick. Hollywood and Bollywood actors, cricketers have been sharing on Instagram and Twitter images of what their faces would look like in 60 years and let’s be honest, their old-looking faces look extremely accurate and real.

#AgeChallenge or #FaceAppChallenge are being shared online with the photos. One can use the app by taking a selfie or using an exciting image from the camera roll. There are several options on the app such as beard, makeup, old, young. For the FaceApp Challenge, use the old feature and wait for a few seconds until you see yourself as a 60-year-old person.

Celebs like Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shikhar Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor took the challenge and they still look hot.

On Tuesday, Arjun shared his before and after photo, a look which seems to have become a hit. Arjun Kapoor wrote: “Old age hit me like ..” Sister Janhvi Kapoor couldn’t control her excitement at the transformation and simply wrote “OMG”. Varun Dhawan wrote: “70 years of reebokXvarundhawan P.s I didn’t stop training. Alot of people feel this is the way @anilskapoor will look when he’s 100.”

Take a look at the pictures below:

Arjun Kapoor

Shikhar Dhawan

Varun Dhawan

Jonas Brothers

Pic Credits: Instagram

The application can be downloaded through Android and iPhone.