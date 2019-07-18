The latest viral trend ‘FaceApp’ is making everyone go gaga with the old age filter. The app creates realistic transformations with the help of artificial intelligence and uses beauty, beard, old, young filters and features to make a person look 60-years-old. Taking the trend a notch higher, Bhojpuri hot couple Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav share their look when they will be 6o or 80 years plus.

While sharing the trending post, Amrapali writes, “Yeh app mujhe bohot cute lag Raha hai yaar 💕😍😍😍 @dineshlalyadav”. In the picture, it is written Bhojpuri Queen and King in 2050. Their on-screen chemistry is much talked about to the extent that their videos have gone viral with more than a million views. Their fanbase can’t get enough of them and keeps on wanting more.

Take a look here:



The hashtag #FaceApp is taking the Internet by storm and believe it or not, some images of the ‘old look’ turns out to be extremely realistic. One basic feature that says ‘old’ is making users go crazy over this viral fad. For the FaceApp Challenge, use the old feature and wait for a few seconds until you see yourself as a 60-year-old person.

Bollywood actors, cricketers have been sharing on Instagram and Twitter images of what their faces would look like in 60 years and let’s be honest, their old-looking faces look extremely accurate and real.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey have delivered many hits together and have become increasingly popular. Amrapali Dubey began her career in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani opposite Nirahua. A few of her hits are Patna Se Pakistan, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2. She has always upped her game with a unique character and sexy dance moves in the films.