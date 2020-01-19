New Delhi: The name of China President Xi Jinping, it seems, is hard to get. A few years ago, one Indian anchor called him “Eleven Jinping”. Now, Facebook translated the name as ‘s***h***’ from Burmese to English and then blamed a technical glitch for this goof-up.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is on a visit to Myanmar where he and state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi signed dozens of agreements. A statement about the visit published on Suu Kyi’s official Facebook page was littered with references to “Mr s***h***” when translated to English, while a headline in local news journal the Irrawaddy appeared as “Dinner honors president s***hole”.

“We have fixed an issue regarding Burmese to English translations on Facebook and are working to identify the cause to ensure that it doesn’t happen again,” Facebook said in a statement. “This issue is not a reflection of the way our products should work and we sincerely apologise for the offence this has caused.”

China is Facebook’s biggest country for revenue after the United States, and the tech company is setting up a new engineering team to focus specifically on the lucrative advertising business there, reported Reuters.

Facebook has been facing the fire in Myanmar for not being able to control hate speeches. In April last year, Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook was hiring dozens of more Burmese speakers to review hate speech posted in Myanmar.