New Delhi: Facebook, is now FACEBOOK.

Yes, on Monday, Facebook unveiled a new corporate logo and brand strategy to differentiate it as a parent company from main apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and more. Facebook also said that the new logo will also distinguish the company from the main social media Facebook app, which will keep its own branding.

“The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app,” Antonio Lucio, Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement on Monday.

Well, this is how it looks like now:

Facebook is changing its corporate logo and "further distinguishing the Facebook company from the Facebook app, which will keep its own branding" Aka the FB blue app is no longer the face of the companyhttps://t.co/vEtGPTwZfg pic.twitter.com/Od3YlJOeMI — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) November 4, 2019

Social media users, who were anticipating a brand new logo felt let down by a boring, all-caps version and went all out trolling CEO Mark Zuckerberg to no extent.

This is the new Facebook logo…. it's AWFUL pic.twitter.com/NdArW4lOPp — Nick (@nicksodyssey) November 4, 2019

The Facebook logo is changing to FACEBOOK. Wow, many different. Such new. pic.twitter.com/MJP0JYe6qi — BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) November 4, 2019

This is Facebook's new corporate logo Someone spent millions on that pic.twitter.com/i0UzN9gN3o — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) November 4, 2019

Some also felt that the rebranding was a way to deflect attention from some of Facebook’s ongoing issues

Hey Facebook, nice new all-caps logo, but WE STILL NEED TO TALK ABOUT HOW YOU ARE MAKING MONEY OFF OF UNTRUTHFUL POLITICAL ADS AND THE NEED TO ALSO PASS MY HONEST ADS ACT. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 5, 2019

Facebook letting Mark Zuckerberg personally design a new logo in Word 97 was an interesting choice https://t.co/Mg9cSw6Iu6 — nilay patel (@reckless) November 4, 2019

Moving to all caps is on brand, considering FACEBOOK is now mostly about shouting online at people you used to know as human beings. https://t.co/qHMQjO0uQn — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) November 4, 2019

Just like others, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey wasn’t impressed with Facebook’s new company logo either. On Tuesday, Dorsey made fun of Facebook’s new corporate logo by calling out its all-caps and uninspiring design and tweeted this:

Twitter from

TWITTER — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) November 5, 2019

Facebook has not given out any official date for the rollout of this logo, instead, it says it will be seen in the “coming weeks”. What do you think of the new logo?