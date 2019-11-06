New Delhi: Facebook, is now FACEBOOK.
Yes, on Monday, Facebook unveiled a new corporate logo and brand strategy to differentiate it as a parent company from main apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and more. Facebook also said that the new logo will also distinguish the company from the main social media Facebook app, which will keep its own branding.
“The new branding was designed for clarity, and uses custom typography and capitalization to create visual distinction between the company and app,” Antonio Lucio, Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement on Monday.
Well, this is how it looks like now:
Social media users, who were anticipating a brand new logo felt let down by a boring, all-caps version and went all out trolling CEO Mark Zuckerberg to no extent.
Some also felt that the rebranding was a way to deflect attention from some of Facebook’s ongoing issues
Just like others, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey wasn’t impressed with Facebook’s new company logo either. On Tuesday, Dorsey made fun of Facebook’s new corporate logo by calling out its all-caps and uninspiring design and tweeted this:
Facebook has not given out any official date for the rollout of this logo, instead, it says it will be seen in the “coming weeks”. What do you think of the new logo?