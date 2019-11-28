New Delhi: Social networking sites Instagram and Facebook are currently down, with thousands of users across India and other parts of the world complaining that are facing problem refreshing their feeds or uploading pictures.
It must be noted that both the social media platforms are owned by Facebook Inc and have reportedly been down since Thursday evening.
The Facebook login page said: “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.”
Instagram said, “Oops, an error occurred.”
Meanwhile, people took to Twitter to express their anguish making #FacebookDown and #InstragramDown global trends on the social media platform.
It was not immediately known the cause behind Facebook and Instagram downtime.