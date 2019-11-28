New Delhi: Social networking sites Instagram and Facebook are currently down, with thousands of users across India and other parts of the world complaining that are facing problem refreshing their feeds or uploading pictures.

It must be noted that both the social media platforms are owned by Facebook Inc and have reportedly been down since Thursday evening.

The Facebook login page said: “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on getting this fixed as soon as we can.”

Instagram said, “Oops, an error occurred.”

Meanwhile, people took to Twitter to express their anguish making #FacebookDown and #InstragramDown global trends on the social media platform.

Twitter knowing it doesn't breakdown every other month like Facebook & Instagram. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/HZyg4dXYds — Sarah ✨ (@sarahkasaraa) November 28, 2019

Me rushing to twitter to check if Instagram is down or if it’s just mine #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/y15vulIKal — Claudia Crowther (@_claudia_dee) November 28, 2019

Instagrammers rn since Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/EJ5XMtLaV1 — The Doctor of Philosophy (@zackzack8888) November 28, 2019

when facebook and instagram are down but you're a full-time twitter degenerate#instagramdown #facebookdowntoday pic.twitter.com/L341shFfyw — thankful lizzy 🦃🍁 (@thinlizzy90) November 28, 2019

Me staying in Twitter because Facebook and Instagram is down lol#instagramdown #facebookdowntoday pic.twitter.com/fOjwc4NMZ8 — Sarah Elizabeth Gallego (♡ω♡ ) ~♪ (@sarah_esalabet) November 28, 2019

#HappyThanksgiving everyone. #Facebook decided to spread the joy by breaking their website for the 19th time this year. Your data connection is good, #facebookdowntoday pic.twitter.com/IBEh6yWC8K — Cupcake RealiTEA 🍵☃️ (@CupcakeRealiTEA) November 28, 2019

It was not immediately known the cause behind Facebook and Instagram downtime.