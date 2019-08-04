One of the popular Indian designers – Falguni Peacock made quite a controversial statement in her latest interview to a channel. The designer, with her partner Shane Peacock, showcased her latest bridal collection at a fashion show in Delhi recently. Actor Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp as the showstopper. After the show, the designer interacted with a channel and commented on what a plus-size bride should pick to wear on her wedding day. Falguni shocked everyone when she said that a plus-size bride should first concentrate on losing some weight before the wedding and while picking her lehenga, she should not opt for a low-cut blouse to wear.

Asked what advice would she give to the plus-size brides, Falguni told Good Times: “Long blouses, more flared lehengas and not fitted because fitted won’t really work when you’re a little big. No deep necks for them maybe more higher.” This irked many on social media and Falguni received a lot of criticism for body-shaming a bride in the times when the world of fashion is already embracing body positivity and brands like Victoria’s Secret are being criticised for projecting and promoting false standards of beauty. Even though the channel removed the video from their site and social media handles, fashion critic Diet Sabya took a dig at Falguni’s statement.

Diet Sabya posted one of the pictures from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee‘s latest collection and gave it back to Falguni. Sabyasachi’s latest collection shows plus-size models rocking some of the most stunning bridal creations by the designer. Diet Sabya posted one of Sabyasachi’s designs on Instagram and wrote: “Sorry but did @flagunipeacock say “no deap necks” for plus-sized brides? Here’s your answer…” (sic)

Here are a few creations from Sabyasachi’s latest work:

Falguni also commented on one of the social media posts that criticised her. Apologising for her statement, Falguni wrote, “To all you beautiful women, I am so so sorry if I’ve inadvertently hurt anyone’s feelings. This wasn’t my intention at all. Having dealt with body issues all my life (and am still dealing with them) I realise that we should wear what we want and what makes us happy. My sincere apologies.” (sic)

Her wedding day is the most special day for her and she deserves to wear what she truly likes – deep neck or not – every bride has a right to embrace her body the way she wants to.