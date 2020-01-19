Barabanki: Left with no other option in the absence of a proper accommodation, a family in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki has been forced to use a toilet constructed under ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ as their kitchen.

The family is now living in a nearby mud hut and continues to defecate in the open.

“Kya karen? (What to do) We did not get the promised house under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) but got the toilet under the SBA. The whole of last week, our hut was leaking due to rains and if we had not converted the toilet into a kitchen, we would not have had food to eat. In fact, we even manage to squeeze in and sleep when it rains heavily,” explained Ram Prakash, a member of the family.

Barabanki: A toilet constructed under Swachh Bharat mission is being used as a kitchen by a family in Akan Pur village. Ram Prakash,member of the family says,"we don't have proper accommodation so we are using this toilet as a kitchen since one year." pic.twitter.com/1AwsfazhTm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 18, 2020

Prakash further urged the government to provide them with a house to solve their issue.

However, District Magistrate Barabanki, Adarsh Singh, said that they had not received any such request for a house from the family.

“We have not received any such request for the house. We will investigate the matter and try to provide proper accommodation. Our aim is that if a woman does not have accommodation then we will try to provide the same immediately,” he said.

The DM also said that if there was negligence on the part of the gram panchayat and Pradhan, then action would be taken.