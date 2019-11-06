Christchurch: A woman in New Zealand was left shocked and insulted after discovering that a cafe worker had described her 2-year-old daughter as ‘terrifying’, in a note written on her receipt.

On Saturday, Kimberly Sze visited local chain Coffee Supreme with her family for breakfast and sought a receipt from the staff as she thought they had overcharged her. Instead of typing out the table number or other details, the cafe employee had written: ‘Fam w the terrifying kid’.

Outraged, Sze took to Facebook slamming the note as “disrespectful bulls***” while revealing they were overcharged for their meal.

”Writing ‘family with the terrifying kid’ on our ticket AND intentionally overcharging us… nice one. We come almost every weekend and my daughter is nothing but polite and friendly and we’ve never left a mess. She’s never been a terror, never had a meltdown, never caused any problems and the same people working today always comment on how cute and sweet she is”, she wrote in the note.

She concluded her post by saying that her family left without getting their food and that the eatery had lost some regular customers.

After the post went viral, the cafe’s food and beverage manager Tim Norriss met her and apologised in person. She was also offered a full refund of the meal and the worker who wrote the note on the receipt was placed on leave.

Coffee Supreme also put up a post on Facebook saying, “We are incredibly sorry and wish to apologise publicly,” adding that the cafe would hand out free coffees and chocolate drinks to young children and their parents till the weekend.