Sapna Choudhary is an amazing Haryanvi actor, a popular dancer and a singer who sets the stage on fire with her hot thumkas and latkes-jhatkes. The desi queen witnesses huge crowd at events and her videos go viral instantly. Whenever the Haryanvi queen performs, she makes heads turn with her killer moves and thumkas. Recently, Sapna Choudhary was in Gurugram for an event and she just wooed the audience with her show.

In the video, Sapna can be seen dancing on Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal and Goli Chal Javegi wearing a body-hugging green Patiala suit with dupatta. She completed her look with nude lipstick, earrings, perfect makeup and kept her hair half tied up so that it doesn’t come on the face. She accessorised the outfit with jhumkis, bangles and a watch. The video of her latest stage show has gone viral as we can see Sapna twerking on a few beats. The video has garnered 47,800 views on YouTube.

Watch the video here:

Recently, Sapna Choudhary announced her new song project ‘Gulabo Chori’. She took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans. She wrote, “Hello friends coming soon with my new song ‘Gulabo Chori’ Produced By my favourite Pawan Chawla Sir ( P&M Movies )”.

Sapna is not only Haryanvi superstar but also has worked in the Bhojpuri industry. She was seen in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bairi Kangana 2.

She made it big in the Bigg Boss season 11 where she entered the house as a commoner contestant.