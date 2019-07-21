Haryanvi bombshell Sapna Choudhary is an amazing actor, a popular dancer and a singer who sets the stage on fire often with her hot thumkas. The desi queen witnesses huge crowd at her events and her videos go viral instantly. Whenever Sapna Choudhary performs, she makes heads turn with her killer moves and mesmerising voice. Recently, Sapna was in Kanpur for an event and she just wooed the audience with her show.

Sapna can be seen dancing to the tunes of Daud Ki Chhori wearing a hot red suit with sharara and dupatta. She completed her look with nude lipstick, earrings, perfect makeup and kept her hair half tied up so that it doesn’t come on the face. The video of her latest stage show has gone viral as we can see Sapna twerking on a few beats. It has garnered 19,799 views on YouTube.

Watch the dance performance here:

Recently, Sapna Choudhary announced her new song project ‘Gulabo Chori’. She took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans. She wrote, “Hello friends coming soon with my new song ‘Gulabo Chori’ Produced By my favourite Pawan Chawla Sir ( P&M Movies )”.

Sapna Choudhary has been into buzz lately for her latest Punjabi music video titled ‘Rang Brown Ni’. In the video, she performs a naagin dance and it will surely win your heart. The song is crooned by Kaptan Laadi and features Sapna Choudhary and RDK. The music has been composed by Kaptan Laadi and RDK. The lyrics have been penned down by Asli Gold.