Farhan Akhtar is a singer, a lyricist, a composer, director and a phenomenal actor, and also a fitness maniac. Popular for his brilliant work in the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Wazir, Farhan is the most versatile man of the Bollywood industry. The 45-year-old is now gearing up for his upcoming movie ‘Toofan’ and recently shared a workout video where he can be seen practising boxing. Farhan Akhtar is dedicated towards his preparation that he has been undergoing for the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial. The actor is following this technique for his abs.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Farhan Akhtar wrote, “It’s impossible to do this and not have the ‘Rocky’ theme playing in your head. All these years later.. the music by Bill Conti just nails it. #ToofanInTheMaking #SlyStallone #boxerlife #cinemamagic #fitnessgoals 🥊 @drewnealpt 🏋🏾‍♀️ @samir_jaura”.

Watch the video here:

Ever since the news of his film Toofan broke, the actor is working out relentlessly to grace the perfect posture and get into the mannerisms of a sportsperson. Farhan Akhtar, who will be essaying the role of a professional boxer, is perfectly acing the art by doing every bit possible.

After acing the personification of Olympian sprinter Milkha Singh, Farhan is all set get into the shoes of a boxer in another sports-drama film titled, Toofan.

Farhan Akhtar is also gearing up for his upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink where the actor will be sharing the screen with Priyanka Chopra.