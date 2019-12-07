Kabul: An Afghanistani father is winning hearts on the internet for his unwavering resolve to get his daughters educated.
The Nooraniya School for Girls in the Paktika province, where his daughters study, is run by the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan. According to the Committee, Mia Khan travels 12 kilometers on a motorbike daily to get his three daughters to school. Not just that, he then patiently waits there before the bell rings and takes his daughters home as well.
Khan said he wants his daughters to be educated like his sons and wants them to become doctors. Khan has three daughters, two of whom study in grade six while one is a student of class five.
“I am illiterate, and I live on daily wage, but my daughters’ education is very valuable to me because there is no female doctor in our area. It is my greatest desire to educate my daughters like my sons,” he said.
In a Facebook post, the Committee shared the moving story, with a caption, ”A father who considers educating his daughters a duty”. Here is the whole post:
Rozi, one of Mr Khan’s three daughters, told the Committee, “I am so happy that I study, I am in grade six this year. My dad or brother brings us on a motorcycle every day to the school and when we leave, he brings us home again.”
War-torn Afghanistan is rife with cultural limitations that hinder girls and women from seeking education. Twitter was moved by Mia Khan’s gesture and applauded his commitment to providing his daughters quality education.
We need more fathers like him!