On the occasion of Father’s Day, television actor Hina Khan took to Instagram to share an adorable post for her father. She shared sets of pictures with her father happily posing with him on the chair. She also revealed that he said ‘yes’ to her when the whole world said ‘no’. She further calls him her hero and we can all relate to it. In the photos, Hina Khan looks gorgeous in a white tee and grey shorts. She teamed up her look with a headband and a ponytail. She can also be seen goofing around and making funny faces as she wishes her father Happy Father’s Day.

She captioned it, “Daddy Thank you for saying “Yes” When the whole world said “No” #AlwaysByMySide #MyHero (sic).”

Check out the post here:



Earlier, Hina has shared her photos enjoying Mumbai rains. She can be seen wearing blue short kurta with white dhoti pants, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor completes her look with sunglasses, open hair and nude makeup. While sharing the pictures on the social media, Hina writes, “Ye Mausam Aur ye Baarish”. These pictures will definitely want you to dress up like this.

View this post on Instagram Ye Mausam Aur ye Baarish 💦☔️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 13, 2019 at 6:08am PDT



Recently, Hina Khan was the face of High on Persona magazine. It is a lifestyle magazine in print & digital features current happenings, travel, hospitality, fashion, health, beauty, wellness, politics, etc. It covers about Hina’s fitness routine, beauty secret and lifestyle.



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Lines. Directed by Hussain Khan and produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, and Zeba Sajid along with Jayant Jaiswal, the film is a tragic love story. Set in Kashmir, during the times of Kargil war, the film revolves around the story of the lives of people staying close to the LOC.