New Delhi: In a major blow to the BJP government, India’s Gross Domestic Product growth rate for the second quarter (July-September) slipped to 4.5%. The numbers come days after the Finance Minister on Wednesday announced that though the economy was facing a slowdown, there was no fear of recession. The finance ministry, however, said that the basics of the Indian economy are strong as the rate is likely to go up in the next quarter. That didn’t stop Twitteratis to have some fun. Congress’s Twitter handle, too, came up with some dank memes.

Demonetization ✔️

GST✔️

370 revocation ✔️

Triple talak✔️

Ram mandir ✔️

Meanwhile GDP: #EconomicSlowdown pic.twitter.com/ohjVbLt7xg — Bruce Wayne (@Nama_gram) November 29, 2019

Indian GDP is in ICU, Government is still not serious to take any reformative steps. #GDPkeBureDin pic.twitter.com/igzyxKuagJ — Himachal Congress (@INCHimachal) November 29, 2019

Hey man, Am I GDP? Coz Imma Feeling low day by day.#EconomicSlowdown — (@riyan_lakhani1) November 29, 2019