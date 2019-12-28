Mumbai: In a cruel twist of fate and display of government apathy, an 18-year-old footballer who was once felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017, is forced to live a miserable life on the streets of Mumbai.

The footballer, named as Mary Naidu said that she was living in a concrete house till 2010. However, after her house got demolished by The Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika, she was forced to live in a tiny shanty with her family, which comprises of her parents and two younger sisters.

Most of her belongings are kept on the footpath inside a temporary shade made by her father.

It was only 2 years back when Naidu was felicitated by the Prime Minister in New Delhi under the Centre’s Mission 11 million programme. After meeting him, the aspiring footballer had hoped that the government would help her in getting a house, but to no avail.

“After meeting Modi ji, everyone said that they would help us. Years have passed, but no one helped us. We needed a house. I have to discontinue my study as well,” she told ANI.

Despite life’s tragedies, Mary hasn’t given up on her dreams as she aspires to represent India, one day in football.

While, Mary’s father Prakash Naidu is a temporary BMC clean-up marshal who works on a contractual basis, her mother Babita Naidu is a homemaker. Mary’s father says their family needs a house and his children should get a good education.

Mary’s school had awarded the young footballer with Rs 25,000 after her felicitation in Delhi and she had also received financial help from the local corporator and MLA.

Mary now hopes to have a permanent house to live and represent the Indian team in football one day.

(With Agency inputs)