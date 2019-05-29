Femina Miss India pageant 2019 is all set to start on June 15, 2019, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai. Recently, Times Of India newspaper recently published a collage of 30 selected contestants for the 56th edition of the Femina Miss India beauty pageant. However, a Twitter user has brought to light a strange reality in the collage. Each girl practically looks the same and have the same skin tone and facial features.

The user shared a photograph and asked people, “What is wrong with this picture?”. Another one said, “Looks like batch 17383 from clone factory”. Netizens are upset with the representation of India’s unfair obsession with lighter skin and a huge failure to represent the dark beauties of the nation.

Take a look at the post:

What is wrong with this picture? pic.twitter.com/61B23aYFr6 — LeBrown James (@Naa_Cheese) May 28, 2019

Looks like batch 17383 from clone factory — Priyanka Lahiri (@lahirip) May 28, 2019

They all look like Manushi Chillar to me lol — Vidhi Narang (@Vidhi_Narang23) May 28, 2019

Same beauty filter has been used on everyone leaving no scope for diversity and inclusiveness. — Nidhi (@nidzk123) May 28, 2019

All Fair n Lovely clones,

No representation from Southern Black beauties and North East beauties…

This should be named North Indian-Punjabi Beauty contest… 👍👍👍 — KamDev Baba (@TheKamDevBaba) May 28, 2019

lmao i cant, this is so white !!!! WHAT!?! where are my melanated queens at?! — sohini (@showhekneee) May 28, 2019

The prestigious beauty pageant is known to have a huge fan following and follows that a pattern of competition between 30 state winners. This year Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu is said to crown Femina Miss India World 2019.

Last year, the Femina Miss India beauty pageant which was held on 19 June 2018 and the winner was Anukreethy Vass. The first runner-up was Meenakshi Chaudhry who hails from Haryana and the second runner-up was awarded to Shreya Rao, from Andhra Pradesh.