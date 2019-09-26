An organisation called Save Indian Family recently did pooja to eradicate ‘feminism‘ from the country. Calling feminism a ‘cancer’ and the #MeToo movement a ‘rakshasa’ (devil), the members of the organisation took part in pooja in Bengaluru. In a report published in News 18, the organisation that claims to promote gender equality thinks that ‘feminism’ and the fact that more women are speaking out is destroying families all across the country by ‘seeking female dominance.’ A spokesperson from SIF told the news website that feminism is ‘destroying the cohesion that holds families together’ and therefore, it needs to be removed.

He was quoted saying, “Feminism is why families are breaking at the drop of a hat in India. It is destroying the cohesion that holds families together. We might do it (the pooja) again in order to eradicate the evil that is feminism.”

Questioning the meaning of feminism, the man also added that feminism is not about gender equality and it just promotes various ways to ‘use men’ and see them as lesser human beings. “The puja is symbolic for us. It will help get rid of this cancer (feminism); to us, the #MeToo movement is rakshasa and needs to be eradicated. Feminism in India is no longer about gender equality. It is only about seeking female dominance and oppressing men. Feminists only care about rights without any responsibilities. They want equality but they use men,” the spokesperson explained.

Calling this a ‘Pishachini Mukti Pooja’ (Pishachini meaning witch) and Pindadaan (a post-death ritual which is done by the kids of the ones who have died to mark respect and seek peace for those who have departed), the members of the organisation are sure that the pooja will help men in the country to fight the ‘evil (feminism).

Quite recently, global actor Angelina Jolie said women are being labelled as witches and evil since ages whenever they tried to seek power, strength and when they spoke out against the usual. She wrote an essay in which she said, “Women could be accused of witchcraft for having an independent sex life, for speaking their mind on politics or religion, or for dressing differently. Had I lived in earlier times, I could have been burnt at the stake many times over for simply being myself.” Guess that holds true! Your views?