Helsinki: Sanna Marin, the new Finnish prime minister who made headlines in 2019 when she was elected the world’s youngest-ever sitting Prime Minister, is in the limelight again. This time, she is garnering praise after she called for the introduction of a flexible working schedule in the country.

Sanna Marin says a four-day week with six-hour days would allow workers to spend more time with their families.

“I believe people deserve to spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life such as culture. This could be the next step for us in working life,” she was quoted as saying.

Sanna also added, ‘It is important to allow Finnish citizens to work less. It is not a question of governing with a feminine style but offering help and keeping promises to voters’.

Marin, has now called for a test run of the new working schedule on the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Turku. Social media was all praise for the new proposal, here’s what they said:

Just seen Finland is looking to introduce a 6 hour working day and a 4 day week. Can the uk follow suit please. — C 2 42K what was I thinking (@SearsonEmma) January 6, 2020

Finland PM proposes 4-day working week with 6 hour working day… Can we have something like that in #India please 😄🤗 — MøULI (@IamMouli_P) January 6, 2020

So I read somewhere that Finland's new prime minister wants to introduce 6 hours working day, 4 days a week. Where can I apply for a job there? Asking for myself. — -MiLo 미치- 로제❤️ (@MichMiLo) January 5, 2020

Whilst many Americans have to work long hours and many work 2-3 jobs just to survive, Finland will be introducing a 4 day, 6 hours a day work week to allow workers to spend more time with their families. — Debbie AHOSI WARRIOR (@DMEducates) January 6, 2020

Finnish PM calls for working 4 days a week and six working hours a day in the country. Finland I am coming for you. — Nada 🇱🇧 (@_nadafarhat) January 5, 2020

Marin had previously also advocated for shorter work weeks to improve employee rapport and productivity when she held a position as the Minister of Transport for Finland, before becoming the PM.

Notably, Finland already has a Working Hours pact of 1996 which allows workers to adjust their working hours by starting or finishing up three hours early or later.

Last year, in November, a similar experiment was conducted by Microsoft Japan and the results were just amazing in terms of employee productivity. The company recorded an almost 40% jump in productivity levels after cutting its work hours as part of a wider project to promote a healthier work-life balance.