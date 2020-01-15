New Delhi: Accusing Amazon India of ‘hurting’ Sikh community’s sentiments, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a FIR against the retail giant for letting a seller put up toilet mats for sale with Golden Temple’s image on them.

Sirsa took to Twitter and posted a few pictures showing bathroom rugs printed with the images of Golden Temple on it.

He wrote, ”Only seller names have changed; the INTENTION to hurt our religious sentiments is SAME @amazon @amazonIN This time, we will ensure legal action for your carelessness & encouragement to blasphemy.”

Pic 1 – Dec 18, 2018 Pic 2 – Jan 11, 2020 Only seller names have changed; the INTENTION to hurt our religious sentiments is SAME@amazon @amazonIN This time, we will ensure legal action for your carelessness & encouragement to blasphemy#BoycottAmazon@ANI @ZeeNews @republic pic.twitter.com/Yj5v4IFOqf — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 12, 2020

Further, he also urged the e-commerce giant to ban the seller and asked them to issue a global apology. People on Twitter too criticised Amazon:

Legal actions should also b charged against @JeffBezos as he is still ignorant due to his money clouds, I think if Jesus was also put on doormats, he still behave same, And these people, teach world, how to become better😊🙏 — Sanatan (@Luv4Baluchistan) January 12, 2020

Amazon ka boycott to kam hua. I recommend to ban Amazon in India completely. Kya Amazon Vatican city jaha Pope rahata hai uska pic toilet mat per laga ke sell kar sakta hai. Hamari kamjori hai isiliye inka dimag badha hua hai. Ban karo isko. How dare Amazon can think of this. — Vijay Kumar Singh (@VijayKu56041817) January 12, 2020

I dont knw seller's name,bt earlier also they hd done this wid our Indian national flag.That time Sushma S hd deal wid d matter.And Amazon apologised n stoppd dat sale. Btw,y dont they put their jesus or Mary pic on these kind of dormats. Y they r aftr our country. — AM🌏 (@Anshu_M0803) January 12, 2020

On previous occasions too, the retail giant has courted controversy regarding the same.

Notably, in 2018, Amazon was slammed by several Sikh bodies for selling doormats, rugs and toilet accessories bearing the image of the highly-revered Golden Temple and was asked to immediately remove them that hurt the sentiments of the community worldwide.

Last year in May, Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev had criticized the US-based retailer for selling toilet covers, doormats, and some other products which had pictures sacred to Hindu religion.