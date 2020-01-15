New Delhi: Accusing Amazon India of ‘hurting’ Sikh community’s sentiments, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a FIR against the retail giant for letting a seller put up toilet mats for sale with Golden Temple’s image on them.
Sirsa took to Twitter and posted a few pictures showing bathroom rugs printed with the images of Golden Temple on it.
He wrote, ”Only seller names have changed; the INTENTION to hurt our religious sentiments is SAME @amazon @amazonIN This time, we will ensure legal action for your carelessness & encouragement to blasphemy.”
Further, he also urged the e-commerce giant to ban the seller and asked them to issue a global apology. People on Twitter too criticised Amazon:
On previous occasions too, the retail giant has courted controversy regarding the same.
Notably, in 2018, Amazon was slammed by several Sikh bodies for selling doormats, rugs and toilet accessories bearing the image of the highly-revered Golden Temple and was asked to immediately remove them that hurt the sentiments of the community worldwide.
Last year in May, Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev had criticized the US-based retailer for selling toilet covers, doormats, and some other products which had pictures sacred to Hindu religion.