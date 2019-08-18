An FIR has been registered against Bhojpuri popular actor Khesari Lal Yadav in a cheque bouncing case. The actor who is often in news because of his films and superhit songs stunned his fans after the news of his legal trouble went viral on social media.

According to the reports, Khesari Lal Yadav bought land in Ashani village from one Mrityunjay Pandey which was worth Rs 22 lakh in Bihar. He gave a cheque of Rs 18 lakh to the owner, which bounced. Khesari Lal Yadav did not reply to the FIR notice sent to him regarding the bouncing of the cheque. While talking t media, the actor said that he deliberately stopped the payment as the fees of land mutation was pending from the owner’s side. Reportedly, he bought the land in the name of his wife Chanda Devi.

Khesari Lal Yadav is known for his amazing performance in movies like Dil Le Gayi Odhaniya Wali, Hawa Mein Udta Jaye Mera Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka, Chhapra Express, Khoon Bhari Maang, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Khesari Ke Prem Rog, Hero No.1, Sajan Chale Sasural 2, Dabang Aashiq, Khiladi, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Muqaddar, Damru, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Balam Ji Love You, Dabang Sarkar.

The audience always anticipates Khesari’s new songs. The actor has found unmatchable stardom in the Bhojpuri film industry within a short span of time. He debuted in the industry in the year 2011 with the titular role in film Sajan Chale Sasural. Khesari played the role of Sajan in the film and received instant fan following after the release of the film.

He rose to heights in the Bhojpuri music world with his song titled Maal Bhetai Mela Me. The praises kept increasing for Khesari and he went to bag the award for Best Popular Actor at the Bhojpuri Film Awards 2016, the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award and UP Ratan award in 2017.