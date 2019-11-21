Actor Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film War, is into the soup after a Mumbai resident filed a case against her for wearing a deep neck blouse with ‘Ram’ written on it. Mumbai resident Rama Sawant has filed a complained and claimed that Vaani has hurt the religious sentiments by wearing a stingy outfit that has god’s name inscribed all over it.

The complaint has been filed with N M Joshi police station in Mumbai and the complainant was also called by police to record the statement.

The complaint letter reads, “The undersigned is an ardent devotee of ‘Lord Shri Ram’. The undersigned has come across a photograph of Bollywood actress by name Ms Vaani Kapoor on her Instagram, where under, she is found in vulgar cloth in semi-nude position and over her body and more particularly from her shoulder to breast, she is found to be wearing blouse/brassiere made out a cloth-like Ramnami, in as much as the names of Lord Shri Ram has been described containing ‘Shri Ram’ , which denotes to Lord Shri Ram.”

“In view of the facts set out hereinabove, and law enunciated by the Hon’ble Apex Court and so also various high courts of the Country including Hon’ble High Court, Bombay, you are requested to forthwith register an FIR against actress Vaani Kapoor for an offence punishable u/s. 215A of IPC and take further legal action so that she is brought to book/punished in accordance with the law.”

However, now Vaani has removed the picture from Instagram but is going viral on social media.