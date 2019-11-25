Florida: We have heard all sorts of weird excuses from lawbreakers to evade arrest, but this one tops the list! Recently, a man in Florida was arrested after a bag of cocaine was found inside his car and when the police interrogated him, he had an unusual excuse for why it was there.

He blamed it on the wind and claimed that the wind blew crack cocaine into his car.

On November 5, 37-year-old Joseph Zak, was pulled over by the police car after he failed to stop at a stop sign Fort Pierce, Florida. When he saw the police approach his car, he hurriedly started to throw away things from the passenger window.

Police also said that when Zak stopped the car, they saw him trying to hide an open Budweiser beer can in the driver’s side door. Further, the police noted in its statement that his physical appearance was that of bloodshot and glossy eyes, with slurred speech when answering questions.

Once he was out of the car, the police searched the vehicle and found a glass round cylinder, commonly used to smoke crack cocaine. They also found a clear plastic baggie on the rear seat and a field test revealed that the baggie was positive for crack cocaine residue.

When asked about the cylinder and the baggie, Zak claimed innocence and then allegedly said that either the police had placed it there or “the wind must have placed it there.” Well, that excuse clearly didn’t work because following the incident, Zak was arrested and charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Florida State law, dictates that anyone in “use, possession, manufacture, delivery, transportation, advertisement, or retail sale of drug paraphernalia, specified machines, and materials” is guilty of a misdemeanor of the first degree.