A Florida school teacher is under the scanner for writing the abusive language on the student’s homework. Seeing the remarks, mother of the teenager named Melinda Smith has got furious with the slang used on her son’s assignment. The teacher on the Rutherford High School wrote, “WTF is this? Absolutely no credit.” Smith said that she is not angry about her son not getting good remarks but is furious about the inappropriate language used for the student’s assignment.

Smith spoke to local news station WJHG and said, “Just seeing WTF what is this, you know, basically… is this there’s no credit, it wasn’t anything about not getting the credit, it was more so the language about what the writing to students, that was very inappropriate and not acceptable for a teacher whatsoever.”

Smith wants the teacher to be reprimanded. She further said, “I think for sure she needs to be reprimanded, I believe that something should be placed in her file.”



The principal of the school, Coy Pilson said, “Once we were notified, I notified district officials and our HR has been involved and they’re currently investigating the situation. All of the teachers at Rutherford High School are caring, loving teachers and we’re also human and so we make mistakes, but we understand that we are called to a high professional standard and when we make mistakes we try to correct those mistakes and move forward.”