The water crisis in Chennai is for real as four main water reservoirs there have completely gone dry with just 1% of it left to survive. The current dry spell is evidently a result of the climate change which has forced netizens to do their bid, from avoiding plastic to conserving water, in a desperate attempt to save the environment from degrading further.

Sharing a fun fact through a viral video, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon, India’s largest Biotechnology company tweeted how the world is creatively using fog water. While many of us would not have thought of such a practice, it has been existing since the 1980s and is being currently done in Chile, Morroco, Peru, Ghana, South Africa, California and Eritrea. An interesting thing to note here is that the fog water is also processed to make vodka in some parts of the world.

Watch the video of fog water harvesting here:

Fog water – every drop counts pic.twitter.com/WrPbjdgCjU — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) July 3, 2019

As India battles receding groundwater supplies, Hollywood sensation Leonardo DiCaprio had recently voiced his concern over the Chennai issue on his Instagram handle. Sharing the picture of a dry well with several people bent over it, the Oscar-winning star shared BBC News’ post that threw more light on the crisis. While the crisis still needs to receive attention from our government, who should ideally be taking strict actions to solve the water crisis that is taking over the country, the Titanic star had garnered over 3 lakh like-worthy attention on his post.

Several hotels and restaurants have reportedly been closed while a large chunk of the population is dependant on state-run and private water tankers. Though rain is now the only hope, the Central Water Commission has reported a rainfall deficit of 41% in Tamil Nadu.

At a time when Tamil Nadu is reeling under water shortage, the state government has sought to make light of the public’s plight. Velumani has maintained from the beginning that there is no crisis. He had claimed that officials had been directed to form a monitoring committee led by a senior officer who will visit every street in each zone and ensure water supply.