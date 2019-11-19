New Delhi: We all have heard about how cow dung cakes are being sold on e-commerce sites like Amazon on Flipkart. However, that’s old news because the cow dung has now gone international!

On Monday, an Indian journalist tweeted a picture of the packet of cow dung cakes that his cousin spotted at a New Jersey store. Samar Halarnkar tweeted the picture with the caption, “My cousin sent me this. Available at a grocery store in Edison, New Jersey. $2.99 only. My question: Are these imported from desi cows or are they from Yankee cows?”

The picture showed a packet of 10 cow-dung cakes, being sold for $2.99 (Rs 214) only. On the packaging, the label notes that the product is for “religious purposes” and is not “eatable”.

The post, of course, invited some hilarious reactions from netizens with people wondering what the source of the cow dung was.

“Isko dekh ke maine DUNG rah gaya,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

One raised suspicion on the quality of the product in a witty way. One tweet said, “Morality question is kya inka character dheela hai #sorrynotsorry.”

Just like the cow dung cake, several ‘desi’ products have made it to the western market in recent times.