Fashion retailer Forever 21 is in trouble after fat-shaming their plus-size customers by giving them diet bars along with their orders. The company sent Atkins low-carb lemon diet bars to its customers, which included those who purchased plus-size clothing. Many customers who are disappointed took to their social media accounts to take out their anger.
One of the users said, “my mom ordered some clothes from @Forever21 ‘s plus-size collection and they sent an Atkins diet bar along with the stuff she ordered”.
Another one said, “I went from a size 24 to 18, still a plus size girl, so I ordered jeans from @Forever21 Opened the package, when I looked inside I see this Atkins bar. What are you trying to Tell me Forever 21, I’m FAT, LOSE WEIGHT? do you give these to NON-PLUS SIZE WOMEN as well?”
Take a look at the reactions of the customers after they receive free diet bars:
Forever 21 in a statement said, “This was an oversight on our part and we sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused to our customers, as this was not our intention in any way”.