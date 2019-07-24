Fashion retailer Forever 21 is in trouble after fat-shaming their plus-size customers by giving them diet bars along with their orders. The company sent Atkins low-carb lemon diet bars to its customers, which included those who purchased plus-size clothing. Many customers who are disappointed took to their social media accounts to take out their anger.

One of the users said, “my mom ordered some clothes from @Forever21 ‘s plus-size collection and they sent an Atkins diet bar along with the stuff she ordered”.

Another one said, “I went from a size 24 to 18, still a plus size girl, so I ordered jeans from @Forever21 Opened the package, when I looked inside I see this Atkins bar. What are you trying to Tell me Forever 21, I’m FAT, LOSE WEIGHT? do you give these to NON-PLUS SIZE WOMEN as well?”

Take a look at the reactions of the customers after they receive free diet bars:

forever 21 is really out here sending diet bars to plus size women huh? y’all clothes is ugly anyways just gives me more of a reason to not go in there lmfao pic.twitter.com/MxM4MRokuO — . (@ashleygarfi) July 23, 2019

the employees at #forever21 after they put the diet bars in all the plus size orders pic.twitter.com/w6j3ocDGm5 — randomblackkid (@corylatrae_) July 24, 2019

@Forever21 I will never shop here again this is so fucking rude and disrespectful towards plus size women . I just want to say if you’re a plus size girl keep doing you boo because you’re beautiful no matter what and fuck forever21 they can go to hell with them damn diet bars pic.twitter.com/ECfGCsDFTG — ALEXIS IS SEEING MX in ATL D-6 (@Alexiscusic2) July 24, 2019

Ladies it’s time to boycott @Forever21. Not only did they remove plus size clothing and all size xl clothing from their stores, they’re now including diet bars in their online orders. #boycottforever21 #fatshame — Ashley Wellington (@ashleyw764) July 24, 2019

Forever 21 You should ashamed. What the LITERAL. Hey maybe I don’t want to diet. MAYBE MY ASS IS JUST FAT. LEAVE MY 46″ ASS ALONE. THAT IS SO DISGUSTING TO SEND DIET BARS WITH PLUS SIZE ORDERS. JUST BC YOU ARE A SIZE 2 DOESN’T MEAN YOUR HEALTHY — Sonia Blade ➡️ Afest (@soniabladecos) July 23, 2019

Forever 21 in a statement said, “This was an oversight on our part and we sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused to our customers, as this was not our intention in any way”.