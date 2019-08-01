In a bizarre episode of British breakfast show ‘This Morning‘, an ex-Page 3 model got married to her 6-year-old dog on live TV after going on 221 unsuccessful dates. The woman, Elizabeth Hoad, appeared on the show to let people know that she was done with men and that she was happy with his pet.

Elizabeth wanted to tell the audience that she had found true love in her golden retriever named Logan. Hoad told hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford that she had decided to marry her dog following four failed engagements and 221 dates. Elizabeth told the host, “It was like we were meant to meet. He’s saved me and I’ve saved him. I was broken before I got him. I got a dog behaviorist when I first got him and she said he’d saved me.”

Take a look at the post shared by ‘This Morning’:

The moment we officially pronounced Elizabeth and Logan as Dog and Wife! 👰🐶🎇 pic.twitter.com/0xZwaAhj7k — This Morning (@thismorning) July 30, 2019



The viewers of the show were stunned as the UK woman tied the knot with the dog and the incident has since then gone viral. One of the users wrote, “This is it, the pinnacle of humanity. All downhill from here.” “Honestly this program has gone considerably down the toilet.”

A woman literally just ‘married’ her dog on live TV. https://t.co/OXZI72bBej — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 30, 2019

#thismorning all dogs watching a woman marry her dog ! pic.twitter.com/jCgeWCqetr — Traci (@t_catttt) July 30, 2019

Hey they’re doing it the right way. Just what Beyonce taught us. pic.twitter.com/ZpfiMOps7d — The Dude (@dude_abiides) July 30, 2019

You can watch the bizarre episode here: