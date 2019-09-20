Chanakya Niti: In Jawaharlal Nehru’s Discovery of India, Chanakya has been hailed as the Indian Machiavelli for the astute economist was a kingmaker. He was the man who had envisioned the first united empire of India which could effectively fight Greek conqueror Alexander.

However, his teachings don’t pertain to only Economics and politics. Neither are they hard to understand. In fact, there are some which you must remember while choosing friends, sharing your emotions with others and while putting your trust in someone.

Here are 10 quotes that you must remember:

1. A man can only lead a healthy and hassle-free life until he comes across these 4 poisons in his life: Half-knowledge, digestion problems, forgetting roots, lust for younger women

2. A wise man never discusses his financial constraints. If you are going through a financial loss, keep it to yourself

3. Avoid those who talk sweetly in front of you but tries to ruin you behind your back, for he is like a pitcher of poison with milk on top.

4. Never spend a single day pass without learning a verse, half a verse, or a fourth of it, or even one letter of it.

5. These five are your fathers: he who gave you birth; girdled you with the sacred thread; taught you; provided you with food; and protected you from fearful situations.

6. A person who cannot decide his goal, simply cannot win

7. Always keep your biggest plans as a secret. The simplest suggestion is to continue the task without grabbing much attention

8. Infatuation is the biggest disease, greed is the worst enemy of an individual, Anger is the endless fire and among all possessions, knowledge is supreme

9. Raining over the ocean, helping the capable, and lightening a lamp in daylight are nothing but useless acts

10. You should be shameless while learning, negotiating in business, and having food