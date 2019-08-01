Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August each year. This wonderful occasion is slated to be on 4th August for 2019. This is the day to celebrate the strong bond between friends and many of us acknowledge each other with exchanges of gifts, messages, and cards on this day.

Friends are the most precious gifts given by God and they are as much important as your own blood relation. They become a part of your family and you don’t hide anything from them.

Some people find it difficult to express their feelings and thus, we have some emotional and heartfelt messages, quotes, SMS on friendship by popular authors that can surely help you.

Take a look at the Friendship Day Quotes:

Words are easy, like the wind; Faithful friends are hard to find. – William Shakespeare

***

Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one. – C.S. Lewis

***

Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.- Anais Nin

***

A friend is someone who knows the song in your heart and can sing it back to you when you have forgotten the words.

***

A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out- Walter Winchell

Friendship Day Messages

Our friendship is something that makes me smile in my darkest hours. I appreciate it more than anything else in the world, and I know you feel the same way. That’s why our relationship is so strong.

***

To understand if someone is a real friend you have to be on the battlefield together. That’s when you know if this person is ready to stay with you no matter what. I know you would do anything for me, buddy. Thank you for that.

***

A friend like you is someone who is slowly becoming a part of me, and I actually don’t mind that. We understand each other so well, and I want it to last forever, mate.

***

Friendship is helping your best buddy even when you feel down. It’s supporting your friends even if you don’t agree with them. I’m so happy to have someone I can call my true friend. Thank you for that, mate.

***

My mom has always told me that I have high expectations, and it will be hard for me to find a friend. But guess what? I have one, and I think it makes you a perfect human being.

***

The meaning of a friend, starts and ends with you, the gossiping all night, those discussions of trends,

and our stupid fights, My bestie, I love you!