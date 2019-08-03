Ever since childhood, if there has been one festival whose date has been etched on our minds and is celebrated with immense fervour, it is Friendship Day that falls on the first Sunday of August. This wonderful occasion is slated to be on August 4 this year. It is the day to celebrate the strong bond between friends and many of us acknowledge each other with exchanges of gifts, messages and cards for the most precious gifts given by God who hold as much importance as your own blood relations if not more.

They become a part of your family and you don’t hide anything from them and the same has been injected into our system through Bollywood over the years. From Jai and Veeru’s friendship in Sholay to that of Rahul and Anjali’s in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and now to that of Alizeh and Ayan’s in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, we have grown up watching this bond blossom under all odds and the dialogues have stayed with us so much so that we can easily quote them in day-to-day life.

Check out some famous Bollywood dialogues marking the true essence of friendship here:

“Dosti ka ek usool hai madam, no sorry, no thank you”

– Maine Pyaar Kiya

“Do dost ek pyale mein chai piyenge … isse dosti badti hai”

– Andaz Apna Apna

“Pyaar dosti hai. Agar woh meri sabse achchi dost nahin ban sakti, toh main usse kabhi pyaar kar hi nahi sakta kyunki dosti bina toh pyaar hota hi nahin. Simple, pyaar dosti hai.”

– Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

“Dost fail ho jaye toh dukh hota hai, lekin dost first aa jaye toh zyada dukh hota hai.”

– 3 Idiots

“Pyar agar pant hai toh dosti chaddi hai … pant agar phat bhi jaye toh chaddi izzat bachati hai”

– Chashme Baddoor

“Sachche dost aansoo ki tarah hote hain… yahan dil udaas hua aur wahan woh aa gaye”

– Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobara

“Dosti ka koi mazhab nahi hota”

– Shootout At Wadala

“Jo dost kamine nahi hote, who kamine dost nahi hote”

– Heropanti

“Pyaar mein junoon hai par dosti mein sukoon hai”

– Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

For many, Friendship Day might seem like just another day people go crazy about but some of us, it is one of those days when we acknowledge all that our mains have down for us. It is on such days when the emotions overflow for the ones who have been there, no matter what, when we couldn’t think straight. A friendship is much more than what we people have made it today. It’s like a perennial river which never dries up. But then some things have no meaning and it is definitely divine if you can’t explain it in words. Let’s raise a toast to all those who made us feel it with their actions, honesty and love.