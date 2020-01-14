A Tik Tok star has created a buzz all over the social media with his impressive dance moves. Not only netizens, but Bollywood celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Remo D’souza are left smitten with his dance style. The man named Yuvraj Singh has over a million followers on the video-sharing platform and his dance video have fetched over 11 million views in total. A Twitter user has shared a compilation of his videos and it is going insanely viral on the internet.

From Michael Jackson’s style to air walking, he has outdone his dance moves. Sharing the video, a Twitter user named Shash wrote, “Watch till end. Last video made me compile his videos. Please make him famous 🙏🏻@iHrithik @PDdancing.” (sic)

Watch the video here:

Watch till end. Last video made me compile his videos. Please make him famous 🙏🏻@iHrithik @PDdancing pic.twitter.com/MJvBqUFLX5 — Shash (@pokershash) January 12, 2020



Hrithik Roshan also shared his video and called him the ‘smoothest airwalker’. He wrote, “Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man?” (sic)

Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ? https://t.co/HojQdJowMD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 13, 2020

How gooood is this boy 👏👏👍. https://t.co/Fiywc3kRCl — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 13, 2020

Watch him!! He is OUTSTANDING!! 👇👍😍 https://t.co/jnHkx2uwUr — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 13, 2020



The video has so far received 19.2K retweets and 70.4K likes.

