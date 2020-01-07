New Delhi: As the Indian Space Research Organisation is scheduled to send astronauts to space under its ‘Gaganyaan’ mission by December 2021, the government has ensured that they don’t miss out on desi food.

A menu of about 30 dishes, including delicacies such as egg rolls, idli sambar, vegetable pulav, moong dal halwa has been prepared for astronauts by Defence Food Research Laboratory in Mysore.

“For the Indian astronauts scheduled to go into Space in Mission Gaganyaan, food items including Egg rolls, Veg rolls, Idli, Moong dal halwa and Veg pulav have been prepared by the Defence Food Research Laboratory, Mysore. Food heaters would also be provided to them,” said ANI.

For the Indian astronauts scheduled to go into Space in Mission Gaganyan, food items including Egg rolls, Veg rolls, Idli, Moong dal halwa and Veg pulav have been prepared by the Defence Food Research Laboratory, Mysore. Food heaters would also be provided to them.

Apart from this, special containers have been made to help astronauts drink liquids in zero gravity.

“To help astronauts drink liquids including water and juices in Space where there is no gravity, special containers have also been developed for Mission Gaganyan”, reads a tweet by news agency ANI.

To help astronauts drink liquids including water and juices in Space where there is no gravity, special containers have also been developed for Mission Gaganyan.

“Apart from the food, we are also tasked with providing food-warmer technology, stainless steel cutlery and a waste disposal pack,” Defence Food Research Laboratory director Anil Semwal told Times of India.

What is Gaganyaan?

Gaganyaan is India’s human space mission which aims to send Indians to space by 2022 and the project was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2018 Independence Day speech. The programme envisages demonstrating human space flight capability with three crew members for 5-7 days in Low Earth Orbit and safely recover them after the mission.

On January 1, ISRO announced that four ace pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been selected for India’s maiden manned mission Gaganyaan. Their training will begin in the third week of January in Russia, Isro chief K Sivan said.

With Gaganyaan, India can be the fourth country to send a manned mission to space after Russia, the US and China.