New Delhi: India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, marking it with grand celebrations in the national capital and all across the nation.

However, this Republic Day will be special as there will be a series of firsts marking the celebrations.

From a contingent of women bikers of CRPF performing daredevil stunts at the Republic Day parade to Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to the soldiers at National War Memorial, here are the many firsts of this 71st Republic day:

1. For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the brave-hearts by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial instead of the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate.

2. Sunday will also mark the first Republic Day celebrations of the new decade. This will also be the first Republic Day during the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

3. In a first, a contingent of women bikers of CRPF will perform daredevil stunts. The contingent will be led by Inspector Seema Nag, who will be seen saluting while standing atop a moving motorcycle.

4. Marching for the first time in the Republic Day parade will be the contingent of the Corps of Army Air Defence. It will be followed by the Combined Band of Bengal Engineers Group and Centre, Brigade of Guards Training Centre, 3 Electronics and Mechanical Engineers Centre and Madras Regimental Centre.

5. Anti-Satellite Weapons (ASAT) from Mission Shakti, the Dhanush artillery, the newly-inducted Chinook heavy lift and Apache attack choppers would be at display for the first time during the parade at the majestic Rajpath.

6. It is for the first time that a “Tri-service formation” is taking part in the Republic Day parade. It will be followed by the ‘Vic’ formation of Chinook helicopters, used for airlifting diverse loads to remote locations.

7. This will also be the first time Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat will attend the Republic Day parade and welcome the prime minister along with the three defence chiefs.