Wuhan: Amid nationwide shortage of protective face masks, Chinese locals are being forced to use weird items as makeshift solutions to protect themselves against the coronavirus epidemic.

Reportedly, residents have been seen using plastic bottles as helmets, as well as bras, plastic sheets, sanitary towels and even grapefruits as masks to try and ward off the fatal infection.

Photographs of people using grapefruits and oranges, bras and even sanitary pads are being shared across social media. Take a look:

Improvise. Adapt. Overcome.

The Associated Press even shared a video that showed how to wear a mask made from a bra.

Medical suppliers in the UK have also reported a spike in demand for face masks, while a Welsh firm told the BBC it had sold its entire stock of 500 masks to a Chinese buyer in Leicestershire.

Terrified residents were seen thronging medical stores to get their hands on a surgical mask, with people desperately queuing in front of stores. Meanwhile, companies have been working overtime to supply citizens with protective masks amid surging demand.

However, as per a Metro report, health experts say only a properly used N95 respirator mask certified by an independent agency can safeguard against the virus.

Ever since the outbreak, 213 people have died of the infection and over 7,000 infected with the deadly virus. The Chinese city of Wuhan has been the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak. India saw its first confirmed case of infection in Kerala on Thursday triggering panic.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 