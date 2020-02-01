Wuhan: Amid nationwide shortage of protective face masks, Chinese locals are being forced to use weird items as makeshift solutions to protect themselves against the coronavirus epidemic.

Reportedly, residents have been seen using plastic bottles as helmets, as well as bras, plastic sheets, sanitary towels and even grapefruits as masks to try and ward off the fatal infection.

Photographs of people using grapefruits and oranges, bras and even sanitary pads are being shared across social media. Take a look:

The fastest selling item now in China is nose mask. Coronavirus is real, and it is spreading like wild fire 🔥 🔥 China has run out of stock and production of nose mask. It is not funny, but Chinese now use bra…. as nose mask. 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/KeEEwYGE6K — Truthfully (@Truthfully83) January 30, 2020

Masks in short supply but they're is a time to do some good and reuse plastic. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/yiG347ey0A — steve pheby (@stevepheby) January 28, 2020

I think I’m just gonna start a thread of Asians with bottles on their heads. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/r8ZFpRDVCr — C 0 N T Λ G I 0 N W Λ V Ξ (@inteldotwav) January 29, 2020

The Associated Press even shared a video that showed how to wear a mask made from a bra.

Let me introduce everyone to the Bra Mask.

Don't know how effective it will be against the #WuhanVirus, or if will survive Ann Chiangs boiling pots. pic.twitter.com/7ZZbJBUq3C — 🇮🇪let them fly business class🇭🇰 (@decminhk) January 30, 2020