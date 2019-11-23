The much-anticipated Hollywood film Frozen 2, which a sequel to successful Frozen (2014), released in India on November 22. The real-life sisters Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra have also lent their voice for the Hindi version of the film. The film has opened well at the box office but has been unfortunately leaked online for free HD downloading by piracy site Tamilrockers.

The film will probably affect the earrings at the box office. The film promises a new magical adventure that will be taken by Frozen sisters Elsa and Anna along with rugged iceman, his loyal reindeer, and a naive snowman.

The film, directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee has the original voice cast features Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad.

Earlier, the notorious site leaked John Abraham starrer Pagalpanti. However, this is not the first time that they have leaked a film. Earlier, films such as Motichoor Chaknachoor, Marjaavaan, Bala, Terminator: Dark Fate, Bypass Road, Ujda Chaman, Housefull 4, The Sky is Pink, Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Nerkonda Paarvai, Kabir Singh too suffered from piracy.

Recently, Producers Guild of India came up with a press release to curb piracy. As per the press note, anybody who is involved in piracy has to face three years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both. The note reads, “Cabinet approves an amendment to Cinematograph Act, 1952. If anyone involved in this has to face 3 years jail term or fine of ₹ 10 lakh or both.”

This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.