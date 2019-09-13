On Friday the 13th, i.e. today, we will get to witness a dramatic full moon which is the so-called Harvest Moon. It’s a rare type of full moon that will appear in the sky and will be the first time in almost 20 years that it will coincide. Last time when a full moon had occurred on Friday the 13th was back in 2000 in October.

A harvest moon is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox (when the length of day and night are the same), characterized by its orange colour. This means, it typically coincides with the September full moon but it can occasionally occur around the October full moon as well.

There are several names given to Harvest Moon. It is also referred to as a micro moon, which means it is at a relatively far distance from Earth, in its four-week orbit cycle. When the moon is at a closer point to Earth’s surface, it’s referred to as a supermoon.

In the US, the Harvest Moon of 2019 will reach its peak on September 14 at 12:33 am. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says, “For the best view, look skyward on the night of the 13th– Friday the 13th, no less.”

On September 13, as the sun sets Australians will be able to view a harvest moon for the last time until 2049. According to Forbes, the best time to view the harvest moon is at nightfall, when it rises.

Well, in India, people cannot witness the Harvest Moon. However, we can digitally get the updates by watching the live stream of the full moon online.

People residing in the United States will be able to catch the full glimpse of the spooky moon. The Full moon will reach its peak on September 14 at 12:33 am. While those living in the Pacific, Central and Mountain time zones will be able to witness it before midnight i.e on Friday the 13th – September 13.

The full moon on September 13 will definitely be a treat to the moon gazers and night sky watchers even though the Harvest Moon might not be a Supermoon. But will provide a stunning display.