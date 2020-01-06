New Delhi: After a rare annular solar eclipse on December 26, there’s more excitement awaiting stargazers as the first full moon of the new year will rise in the sky on January 10, 2020 and will be visible from India.

This year, the Sun, the Moon and the Earth will imperfectly align on four different occasions, resulting in four separate penumbral lunar eclipses. Apart from January 10th, the lunar eclipse will occur on June 5, July 5 and November 30.

According to NASA’s lunar eclipse chart, the January 10 event will be visible for around four hours.

In early Native American tribes, this particular full moon was known as the Full Wolf Moon because this was the time of year when hungry wolf packs howled outside their camps.

What is a Lunar Eclipse?

Lunar eclipse, is a celestial event that occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, which results in obstructing some or all of the Sun’s light from reaching the Moon. During the eclipse, 90 per cent of the moon’s surface will be partially covered by the Earth with only the outer part of the shadow appearing.

Lunar eclipses are of three types: total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipses and penumbral lunar eclipses.

During a total eclipse, the Moon completely enters the darkest shadow cast by Earth – the umbral shadow or umbra. During a partial eclipse, only a fragment of the Moon dips into the umbra and a portion of the Moon appears to temporarily vanish.

A penumbral eclipse happens when the Moon passes through the faint, outer region of Earth’s shadow known as the penumbra.

When to watch

The January 10 eclipse will be visible from parts of the world like Asia, Europe, Australia, and Africa. In India, the event will last between 10.37 pm IST on 10 January and 2.42 am IST on 11 January.