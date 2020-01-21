New Delhi: Mumbai will witness the return of the mounted police unit after a gap of 88 years, this Republic Day.

And this time too, Amul which is known for its creative advertisements, has come up with an adorable cartoon honouring Mumbai police’s new initiative.

On Monday, Amul came up with a new topical cartoon which shows three police mounted on horses with the text, ”Police ke liye horsela” at the top and ”Gallop it down.”

#Amul Topical: Mumbai’s mounted unit to be officially unveiled at Republic Day parade! pic.twitter.com/iAMPqM9a0O — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) January 20, 2020

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday announced that 13 horses with policemen riders will be inducted into the Mumbai police force after the Republic Day parade at Shivaji Park.

Deshmukh said the mounted police unit, which would patrol the streets of the city, was disbanded in 1932 due to growing vehicular traffic.

The 13 horses which have been acquired are between the ages of 8 years and 10 years and 11 of them will participate in the Republic Day parade and then start their duties the next day with patrolling the city’s western shoreline.

After Mumbai, the unit could also be replicated in cities like Pune and Nagpur.

Regal in stature, Formidable in form, the "Mounted Police Unit" returns to Mumbai Police.

Thank you @ManishMalhotra for designing such an elegant uniform for our Riders.

Our Mounted Unit is sure to make a strong impact during law and order situations. pic.twitter.com/S0T6bcvdR9 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 19, 2020

