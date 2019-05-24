Actress Emilia Clarke, who is known for her role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, turned down “Fifty Shades of Grey” because she was sick and tired of being asked about nudity. During a sitdown with Patricia Arquette, Michelle Williams, Christine Baranski, Danai Gurira and Niecy Nash for The Hollywood Reporter’s Drama Actress Roundtable, Clarke opened up about her decision not to play Anastasia Steele in the “Fifty Shades” franchise because of the reaction to her nudity in “Game of Thrones”, reports etonline.com.

The role went to Dakota Johnson, also seen in 2016’s How to Be Single and 2018’s horror film Suspiria.

Emilia Clarke said, “Well, Sam (Taylor-Johnson, the director) is a magician. I love her, and I thought her vision was beautiful. But the last time that I was naked on camera on (‘Game of Thrones’) was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman.”

She further added, “And it’s annoying as hell and I’m sick and tired of it because I did it for the character — I didn’t do it so some guy could check out my t*ts, for God’s sake.”

Emilia continued, “So, that coming up, I was like, ‘I can’t’. I did a minimal amount and I’m pigeonholed for life, so me saying yes to that, where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked and all of that stuff, I was just like, ‘No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, ‘No, you can’t keep asking me this question’.”

Fifty Shades of Grey is a 2015 American erotic romantic drama film directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, with a screenplay by Kelly Marcel. The film is based on EL James’ 2011 novel of the same name and stars Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele and young business magnate Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornan.

Emilia Clarke was last seen in Game of Thrones and is looking forward to the documentary “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch”. It will air in India on Star World on May 28.