HBO has announced a new prequel series to the popular “Game of Thrones” show, which concluded with its eight seasons earlier this year. Game of Thrones’ Twitter account shared the information with its fans. The new project will be titled “House of The Dragon” and will be based on Thrones companion book Fire & Blood.

House Of The Dragon, is a Game of Thrones prequel which is coming to HBO. The series is co-created by George RR Martin and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series,” the post read.

According to a report published in IANS, the prequel will take place some 300 years before the events of the main series. It is set to chronicle the civil war that eventually led to the legendary “Dance of the Dragons”.

The show will be at least 10-episodes long and is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire and Blood” book. Also, there will be no familiar faces on the show as it will begin 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. However, you may get to listen to familiar house names like Stark, Baratheon, and Lannister — all of the ancestors of your favourite characters who played a part in the rise of House Targaryen.

House of the Dragon is the first series Sapochnik will serve as showrunner on and is the first project that is part of his “overall deal where he will develop and produce content for both HBO and HBO Max,” according to the press release in Insider.

HBO’s press release for “House of the Dragon” says the series “will be written by Condal.” There has been no mention yet of additional writers being added to a team.