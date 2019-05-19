After eight years and 72 episodes of the epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones, the world’s biggest TV show, is coming to an end. The latest news on this is – the final episode of the last season of Game of Thrones has reportedly leaked online. As of now, there are no clips from the upcoming episode; however, the text description has been widely circulated on Reddit and social media. According to Independent, the spoilers initially appeared before the second last episode was broadcast. With the leak accurately describing the events of episode five, many fans have taken the details regarding the finale to also be accurate.

The moderators on Reddit attempted to remove the spoilers, but the text was already widely copied and circulated before they were able to.

The last episode is a full hour and 20 minutes long with favourite dragon riding freer of slaves. You will be witnessing the most impressive cinematics from the show so far.

The season eight of Game of Thrones has suffered from several major leaks. Earlier, the episodes one and two leaked hours before airing. Even a few stills from episode three and clips from episode four appeared hours before the scheduled broadcast. There are several fan theories and leaks that are doing rounds on social media. The latest one reveals who will sit on the Iron Throne and it is not Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen.

Over on Reddit, a user has been maintaining a very detailed spoiler compilation post keeping track of the various spoilers and leaks for the HBO series over the course of the entire eight seasons.

According to Independent, the season has been met with mixed reviews from critics, with over a million disgruntled fans signing a petition asking HBO to remake the season.