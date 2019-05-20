Fantasy drama Game of Thrones has finally concluded after its eighth season. After running successfully for eight years, HBO today aired its final and last episode of the series. Now, actor Sophie Turner, who rose to fame with the role of Sansa on the show, bid an emotional goodbye to her character. She took to Instagram to share a picture along with the whole team of GOT.

Her post reads, “Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.”(sic)

Check out the post here:



Created by David Benioff and D..B Weiss, “Game of Thrones”, which is based on George R.R. Martin’s novels, hit the TV screens in 2011.

The show, full of drama, action, betrayal, murder, mystery, hope and scares, became a global phenomenon in its decade long journey.

Recalling her show’s memories, Sophie uploaded a few photographs of herself with her co-actors from the sets, along with the post.

In the pictures, she is seen posing with Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Kit Harrington among others.

In India, the final episode streamed on Hotstar Premium on Monday, while it will air on Star World on Tuesday.

