Game of Thrones fans recently started a petition demanding the remake of the final season of the fantasy series. Within a few days, the petition also reached 1 Million signs. Now GOT star Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark says the petition to remake the final season is “disrespectful” to the whole team.

“Honestly, I’m not surprised. People always have an idea in their heads of how they want a show to finish, and so when it doesn’t go to their liking, they start to speak up about it and rebel. The thing about Game of Thrones that’s always been amazing is the fact that there have always been crazy twists and turns, right from Season 1 with Ned’s beheading. So Daenerys becoming something of the Mad Queen — it shouldn’t be such a negative thing for fans. It’s a shock for sure, but I think it’s just because it hasn’t gone their way.”Ney York Times quoted Turner saying

She further said, “All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season. Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

In the end, Turner’s character becomes the new Queen in the North, and her younger brother Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) becomes King of the Six Kingdoms in an unexpected twist.

Talking about her role, she said, “I loved it. It’s the only place that she really, truly feels safe. It’s the place that she’s the most capable of ruling. She would be a fair and loving ruler, and it’s what she’s been striving for this whole series: to go back home, to protect her home. And finally, she has that.”

Created by David Benioff and D..B Weiss, Game of Thrones, which is based on George R.R. Martin’s novels, hit the TV screens in 2011. The show concluded on Sunday, May 19, 2019.